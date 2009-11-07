DAVID KERR - SNP
Another former BBC journalist, David Kerr, is the SNP's man in Glasgow North East.
The 35-year-old, who holds a family connection and "deep affection" for the area he wants to represent at Westminster, is a former editor of Newsnight Scotland who more recently regularly appeared on Reporting Scotland.
He says he will speak out for communities and against gangs and council cuts for a safer community.
This is Mr Kerr's second crack at a by-election for the SNP, having represented the party in the Falkirk West contest of 2000.
